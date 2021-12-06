ByteNext Price Tops $0.14 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 6th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $34,347.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.76 or 0.08450911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00059494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,310.42 or 1.00419758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00077734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002591 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

