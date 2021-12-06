Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,403 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.58. 5,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,586. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $33.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18.

