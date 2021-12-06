Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $19.34 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 18.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $1,823,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $3,863,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 177,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,442,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $8.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,061.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,493.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,583.00. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,040.84 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

