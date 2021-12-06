Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 1.8% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2,912.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

NYSE FDX traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,996. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.60. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

