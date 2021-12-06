Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 621.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Facebook by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $316.17. 319,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,799,178. The company has a market cap of $879.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.25. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

