Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,735 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.18. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

