CAE (NYSE:CAE) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAE. TD Securities raised their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.90.

CAE stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. CAE has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CAE by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 73,324 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in CAE by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in CAE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 890,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

