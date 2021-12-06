Canaccord Genuity Raises Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Price Target to C$27.00

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$23.50 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Great Bear Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBAF traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. 14,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,025. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. Great Bear Resources has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.