Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 478898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

