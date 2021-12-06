Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,900 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 1.7% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $22,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,561,000 after purchasing an additional 559,574 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,428 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,989,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

CNQ traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.82. 79,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,996. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $44.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

