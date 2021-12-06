Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Position Decreased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after buying an additional 6,072,612 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $124,551,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 25,976.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,245,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,745,000 after buying an additional 3,232,983 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after buying an additional 2,543,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $44.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.