Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$106.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$166.92.

CP opened at C$88.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$82.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$91.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$92.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2299998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

