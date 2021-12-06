Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $27.91 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

