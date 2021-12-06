Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez Purchases 12,500 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Marlow Hernandez acquired 8,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00.

NYSE CANO traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.17. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CANO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,303,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,147,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

