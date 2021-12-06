Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPXWF. Raymond James lowered Capital Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $29.64 on Friday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.