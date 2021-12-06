Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.58

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 467786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSII shares. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $791.15 million, a PE ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Bbva USA bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

