CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.490-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.06.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 137.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 39.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

