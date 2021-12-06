Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$20.50 at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.57.

Get Cascades alerts:

CAS stock opened at C$13.69 on Friday. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.