Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives $120.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:CBOE traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,881. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

