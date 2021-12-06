Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 934,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Celanese by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Celanese by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Celanese by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.
CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
