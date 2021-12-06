Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 934,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Celanese by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Celanese by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Celanese by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $153.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Celanese has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.