CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Buys C$25,500.00 in Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,837,749 shares in the company, valued at C$964,834.66.

Jeffrey Norman Kendrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 5,000 shares of CEMATRIX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$2,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 172,000 shares of CEMATRIX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$82,560.00.

CVE CVX traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$44.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. CEMATRIX Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.