Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,102 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,140 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $323.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $209.11 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

