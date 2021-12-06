CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires New Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.55.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

