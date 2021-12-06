CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Newell Brands by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

