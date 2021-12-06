Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Down to $48.41

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.41, but opened at $46.38. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 3,206 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $734.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.50.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $631,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 36,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 598.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.