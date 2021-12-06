Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Head to Head Review

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chegg and Legacy Education Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $644.34 million 6.55 -$6.22 million ($0.06) -484.92 Legacy Education Alliance $34.16 million 0.06 $16.01 million N/A N/A

Legacy Education Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chegg.

Risk & Volatility

Chegg has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Chegg shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg 0.04% 11.02% 4.25% Legacy Education Alliance 24.57% -33.58% 192.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chegg and Legacy Education Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 0 10 5 0 2.33 Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chegg currently has a consensus target price of $79.67, indicating a potential upside of 173.77%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Summary

Chegg beats Legacy Education Alliance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

