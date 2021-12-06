Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $500.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chemed ended the third quarter of 2021 on a bullish note with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The robust revenue growth across Roto-Rooter is encouraging. The decline in operating expenses and expansion of both margins during the quarter appear promising. The full-year strong projection for Roto Rooter as well as the revised 2021 EPS estimate exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate instills optimism. Chemed exited the third quarter of 2021 with no long-term debt, which again is a positive. Over the past three months, Chemed has outperformed its industry. On the flip side, a decline in VITAS revenues during the reported quarter was discouraging. The company had to cut VITAS revenue growth expectations for the full year, indicating the persistence of this challenging situation. The deterioration in short-term cash levels is worrisome.”

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $469.99 on Friday. Chemed has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.69.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chemed will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,541,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Chemed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,504,000. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

