Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires 336 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Enbridge by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 19.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 21.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.674 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

