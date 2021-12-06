Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 503,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $114.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average of $105.23. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

