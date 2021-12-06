Chemung Canal Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth $46,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Polaris by 25.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PII. Raymond James lowered their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

PII opened at $111.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.19. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

