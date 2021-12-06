Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $121.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 42.7% year to date, slightly more than the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s gain of 42.4% during the same period. The company is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin.. However, Chevron was not immune to last year’s price crash, forcing it to cut spending substantially. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s reserve replacement ratio of 74% is indicative of its inability to replace the amount of oil and gas produced. Finally, Chevron has been a laggard compared to jump into the net-zero bandwagon.”

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $114.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

