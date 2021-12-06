Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $28,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

INFO opened at $127.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $132.35.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

