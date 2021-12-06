Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,791 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $23,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.27.

XLNX stock opened at $217.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.22 and its 200 day moving average is $157.35. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

