Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $30.10 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Align Technology worth $30,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after acquiring an additional 325,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $127,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after acquiring an additional 148,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $619.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $646.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.71. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.45 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

