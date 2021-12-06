Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $35.90 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $35,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $240.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

