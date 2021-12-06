Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,528 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 463,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $32,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,783,000. Amundi bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,481,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in eBay by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average of $70.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

