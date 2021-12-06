Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

CHWY stock opened at $62.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3,134.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84. Chewy has a twelve month low of $60.25 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after buying an additional 66,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chewy by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Chewy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

