China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

China Health Industries stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. China Health Industries has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of medicines, health products, health devices, and cosmetics. Its products include hemp derivative products, medical drugs, and health supplements. The firm operates through the following segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others.

