China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
China Health Industries stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. China Health Industries has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.75.
About China Health Industries
Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for China Health Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Health Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.