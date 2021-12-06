Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Update

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Shares of CD opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $27.47.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
