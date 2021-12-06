Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Update

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of CD opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after buying an additional 3,124,291 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 158,876 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

