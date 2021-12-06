Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $258,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

