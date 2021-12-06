Chiron Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $144.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.