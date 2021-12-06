Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report sales of $9.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.67 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $39.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.51 billion to $40.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $43.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.41 billion to $44.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,587 shares of company stock worth $10,051,518 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $212,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Chubb by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,094,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded up $7.46 on Friday, reaching $188.92. 47,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average of $176.84. Chubb has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

