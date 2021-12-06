Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.960-$2.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,558 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.