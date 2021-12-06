CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. CI Financial reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CI Financial.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIXX shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 102,120 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIXX stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. 818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1447 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

