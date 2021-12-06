CIBC Boosts BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$135.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$134.00 to C$135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.74. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BRP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $4,094,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 1,680.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.