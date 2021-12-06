CIBC Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$112.00 to C$108.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada to a sell rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$101.21.

NA opened at C$96.11 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$70.81 and a one year high of C$106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

In related news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 4,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,697.60.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

