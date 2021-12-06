Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 27.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,184,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $250.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

