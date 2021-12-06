Citigroup Begins Coverage on Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 371,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 323,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 63,842 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

