Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CLAR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

Clarus stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $963.91 million, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Clarus by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

