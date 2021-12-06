Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Shares Up 10%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR)’s stock price shot up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. 187,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 213,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$35.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67.

About Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR)

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

